Reaves will come off the bench for Monday's contest against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After starting in the Lakers' previous contest, Walker will return back to his reserve role for Monday's contest against Charlotte. Over his first 23 games off the bench this season, Reaves is averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 27.8 minutes per game.