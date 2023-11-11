Reaves will come off the bench in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers are looking to shake things up and will start Cam Reddish. However, Reaves will presumably still see a similar workload off the bench. It remains to be seen if Los Angeles will stick with this starting lineup going forward.
