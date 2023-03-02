Reaves chipped in 19 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 victory over Oklahoma City.

Reaves' offense was much needed Wednesday with the Lakers playing a critical contest without LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (ankle). While Reaves didn't start, he saw ample court time and made a big impact with a perfect 5-for-5 mark from the field while draining eight of nine free-throw attempts. The Oklahoma product has converted at least half of his field-goal tries in each of his past six games and is shooting an impressive 71.9 percent, including 52.9 percent from three-point range, over that stretch.