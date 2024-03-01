Reaves produced 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.

Since moving into the starting lineup at the beginning of January, Reaves has averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. After a slow start, the Lakers are finding their groove ahead of the playoffs, and Reaves and Rui Hachimura's insertion into the starting lineup is a key factor in Los Angeles' turnaround.