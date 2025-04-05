Reaves amassed 30 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-108 victory over the Pelicans.
Reaves achieved a distinctive honor, becoming the first Laker to drill 15 three-pointers over two games this season. He's made a whopping 451 three-pointers this season, joining rarified air with sharpshooters like Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden in the Top 20. Reaves was a key piece of the team's late-season surge last season and will be a critical element as they jockey for playoff position this year.
