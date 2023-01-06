Reaves (hamstring), who is out Friday against Atlanta, had his contract guaranteed for the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reaves has mainly come off the bench this season but has entered the starting lineup in 12 of his 36 appearances to begin the year. He's averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.9 minutes per game, and it's unsurprising to see the Lakers guarantee his contract for the rest of the season. Whether he'll be available Saturday against the Kings remains to be seen.