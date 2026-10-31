Reaves chipped in 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to Golden State.

Reaves scored 21 points but had a rough night taking care of the ball, committing a game-high eight turnovers in the loss. The guard has been a reliable second option behind Doncic all season, but his struggles from deep and his giveaways were a big part of why Los Angeles couldn't stop Golden State's run. Look for him to bounce back quickly Sunday against Toronto.