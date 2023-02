Reaves (hamstring), who is out Thursday against the Pacers, could return Saturday against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Coach Darvin Ham noted that Reaves has one more hurdle to clear before being ready for game action. Once available, the defensive-minded wing will presumably be eased back into action. He's periodically started and has averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.9 minutes this season.