Reaves logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 loss to Golden State.

Reaves is mimicking his late-stage success from last season with nightly multi-category contributions. Remarkably, there's very little negative correlation between Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, as both players have been able to post respectable totals independently in recent weeks. Through five games in April, Reaves is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds.