Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Reaves exited Thursday's loss to the Rockets with the injury, and the diagnosis confirmed the star guard will be sidelined for a sizable amount of time. The loss of Reaves means Marcus Smart, Dalton Knecht and potentially Bronny James could be in line for more minutes in the Lakers' backcourt alongside Luka Doncic. Reaves is averaging a career-high 26.2 points per game, so his absence will be a huge blow for the Lakers, as they'll have to rely even more on Doncic and LeBron James to carry the team offensively.