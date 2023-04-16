Reaves finished Sunday's 128-112 victory over Memphis in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

The Lakers turned to Reaves in clutch time, and the second-year wing delivered in spectacular fashion. He carved out a larger role late in the regular season and has emerged as a key piece early in the postseason.