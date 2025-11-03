Reaves racked up 26 points (9-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 win over the Heat.

The double-double was Reaves' fourth in seven games to begin the season, as the fifth-year guard continues to thrive as the No. 2 option for the Lakers behind Luka Doncic. Reaves has scored more than 20 points in every appearance to begin 2025-26, averaging 31.1 points, 9.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.4 steals in 37.9 minutes, but his usage should decline once LeBron James (back) is ready to make his season debut, something that's expected to happen later this month.