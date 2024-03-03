Reaves ended with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 14 assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Denver.

Reaves led all players in Saturday's contest with a career-high assist total while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and finishing as one of two Lakers with a double-double in a losing effort. Reaves has handed out 10 or more dimes in five games this season, recording a double-double in four of those five outings.