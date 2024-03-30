Reaves logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 109-90 loss to the Pacers.

It's the ninth double-double of the season for Reaves, who at least for Friday overshadowed D'Angelo Russell in the Lakers backcourt. Reaves has broken out in March and has averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 boards and 2.6 threes through 13 games, and he has four of his double-doubles this month alone -- including his second career triple-double.