Reaves posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 108-106 win over the Jazz.

The double-double was his fifth of the season, and second involving rebounds instead of assists. Reaves has scored more than 20 points in five of six starts since returning from a three-game absence due to a groin strain, averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch despite shooting just 26.2 percent from long distance.