Reaves provided 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Nuggets.

It's his second straight game with double-digit dimes, and his fifth double-double of the season. Reaves has started 19 straight games, taking over that role at the beginning of January, and in that time the third-year guard is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals.