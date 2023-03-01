Reaves finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Reaves got the most minutes of any Los Angeles reserve Tuesday and turned the opportunity into a big offensive effort. The second-year guard was very efficient with a 5-for-8 shooting line, with all but one of those attempts and makes coming from three-point range. Reaves also tied his season high with seven assists to round out a solid stat line. Since returning from a lengthy injury absence Feb. 7, Reaves has alternated single-digit and double-digit scoring performances over eight contests, emphasizing the inconsistency that makes him a difficult player to roster in fantasy.