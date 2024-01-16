Reaves provided 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over Oklahoma City.

Reaves scored double-digit points for the seventh time in the past eight games, delivering another serviceable yet underwhelming fantasy performance. Currently the 99th-ranked player in standard leagues, Reaves has been unable to build any real momentum this season. At this point, managers need to hope he can get hot for a stretch of games, at which point executing a sell-high could be in the cards.