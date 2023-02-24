Reaves logged 17 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 win over the Warriors.

Reaves came off the bench once again Thursday, but he was perfect from the floor and finished with the team's second-highest scoring total in the victory. He's scored in double figures in three of his last five appearances and has averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per game during that time.