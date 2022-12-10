Reaves racked up 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Reaves returned to a bench role Friday evening after drawing a spot start Wednesday against the Raptors, but he led the reserves in scoring and looked sharp from the field. The Oklahoma product posted his best scoring performance so far this season and nearly tied his top mark in assists, falling one shy. Reaves has scored in double digits in back-to-back contests but is averaging 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last five games.