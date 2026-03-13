Reaves amassed 30 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over the Bulls.

The fifth-year guard hit for at least 25 points in a third straight game as he begins to find his form again. Over 12 games since returning to the Lakers' starting five following the All-Star break, Reaves is averaging 20.2 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.