Lakers' Austin Reaves: Drops 41 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves recorded 41 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Following his career-high 51-point performance in Sunday's win over the Kings, Reaves notched his third career outing with at least 40 points. The rising star also tied the team-high marks in assists and steals. With Luka Doncic (finger/leg) expected to miss at least the next four games -- and LeBron James (sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) sidelined for an extended period -- the Lakers should continue relying heavily on Reaves to carry the offense through his scoring and playmaking.
