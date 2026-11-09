Reaves recorded 43 points (14-27 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pistons.

Reaves was given the keys to the offense with Luka Doncic (back) sidelined, and he made the most of the opportunity, putting up a season-high 43 points. Sunday's contest marked Reaves fifth career 40-point game. The 28-year-old pro is averaging 29.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes per game over his last four appearances.