Reaves racked up 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 43 minutes during Monday's 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 27 points led the Lakers on the night, but it wasn't quite enough to keep their season alive as they got swept out of the second round. Reaves looked fully healthy over the last few games, averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.3 threes in 40.0 minutes while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, and the 27-year-old guard's usage could get a boost in 2026-27 if LeBron James elects to call it a career, leaving the keys to the offense in the hands of Reaves and Luka Doncic (hamstring).