Reaves supplied 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-131 victory over Toronto.

Reaves had some trouble finding the bottom of the basket from long range, but he had an otherwise respectable showing in another start. D'Angelo Russell is active once again, and although the team will probably restrict his minutes over the next week, it will be interesting to see what happens to Reaves once Russell is 100 percent. Reaves will likely give way to Russell, but he's played well enough to get a starting spot. His numbers may fall if he is relegated to the second unit.