Reaves chipped in 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over New Orleans.

LeBron James stole the show with a triple-double, and Anthony Davis grabbed headlines after leaving with back and hip spasms in the second half, but Reaves was impressive in his own right as well, hitting the 20-point mark for the 21st time this season. The Lakers will go as far as James and Davis can take them into the playoffs, but Reaves is a legit third option on offense who can leave his mark on both ends of the court if called upon duty.