Reaves had 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Reaves was one of three Los Angeles players that scored in double digits in this game, and aside from being a capable scorer off the bench, he also looked extremely efficient since he only missed two shots from the field. Reaves has now scored in double digits in four games in a row and should remain a decent fantasy asset despite his bench role.