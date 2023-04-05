Reaves finished with 28 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Reaves extended his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games and notched his fourth 20-plus-point outing during that stretch. Since being inserted into the starting lineup (seven games), the second-year guard has averaged 18.4 points, 6.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds with 55/47/91 shooting splits.