Reaves has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Hornets after being assessed two technical fouls, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves has been ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his career after being issued back-to-back technical fouls. The 26-year-old ends the contest with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes. Reaves should be back in action Thursday against the Trail Blazers but for now, the Lakers will have to lean more on Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent.