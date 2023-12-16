Reaves will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Registerreports.
D'Angelo Russell is out with a migraine, and Anthony Davis will rest his lingering hip and groin issues. That means we can expect to see heavy usage from Reaves on Friday evening. He has played well over his last five games with averages of 18.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.
