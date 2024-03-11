Reaves closed Sunday's 120-109 victory over the Timberwolves with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Reaves produced a solid line alongside his All-star teammates. The team has extreme confidence in Reaves, who finds perimeter opportunities often as the off-guard, and he's usually a regular assist converter for LeBron James. D'Angelo Russell's shot was a bit off to begin the game, and Reaves capably picked up the slack.