Reaves will not return to Thursday's game against the Rockets due to left calf soreness, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Reaves played in the first half and will finish his performance with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 15 minutes. Reaves previously missed three games with a calf injury before returning Tuesday against the Suns and playing 22 minutes. Given the situation, it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Sunday's game against the Kings. For now, he should be considered questionable for that contest.