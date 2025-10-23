Reaves is probable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to ankle discomfort, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves was a modified participant in Thursday's practice, but he's likely to play Friday. The star guard closed Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Warriors with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes, and Reaves should have more playmaking duties on his plate while LeBron James is sidelined due to a nerve issue.