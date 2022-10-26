Reaves is expected to start Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets in place of Russell Westbrook, who's been ruled out with a hamstring injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reaves has come off the bench in each of the Lakers' first three games and is averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 19.0 minutes per contest. The undrafted wing out of Oklahoma figures to garner a more significant role as a starter, but LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (back) will likely still handle the majority of the playmaking duties. Across 16 starts last season, Reaves posted 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 26.9 minutes.