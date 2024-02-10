Reaves supplied 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 139-122 victory over the Pelicans.

Reaves' shooting stroke was superb in the blowout win, and he put together his third-best scoring total of the season as a result. He's coming off two consecutive double-doubles, and while it looks like the Lakers are days away from offering a contract to Spencer Dinwiddie, Reaves is playing at a high level and it would be difficult to imagine coach Darvin Ham demoting the Oklahoma product.