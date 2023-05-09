Reaves contributed 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Coming into the contest, Reaves had averaged just 9.0 points while shooting 32.1 percent from the field, but he got hot Monday and submitted his best performance since posting 23 points and six assists in Game 2 versus Memphis. As expected, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the two stalwarts for Los Angeles during its playoff run, but Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Lonnie Walker, Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder have all had their time in the sun. However, the production from the supporting cast has been far from consistent and difficult to predict.