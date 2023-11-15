Reaves notched 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 victory over Memphis.

Reaves has operated off the bench for the past three games, but the move hasn't negatively impacted his production. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game. Reaves' output Tuesday was probably a bit skewed, as he saw increased usage in the second half as the Lakers built a massive lead, but fantasy managers should still be encouraged about the third-year wing's recent production.