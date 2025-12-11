Reaves registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 loss to San Antonio.

Reaves has slowed down offensively, scoring just 26 combined points while shooting 9-for-32 from the field in his last two games after dropping a combined 80 points against the Raptors and Celtics in the two games prior. While the downward trend in usage can be attributed to the respective returns of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Reaves has to improve his efficiency from the field if the team wants to succeed.