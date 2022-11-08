Reaves is starting Monday's game against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers will roll with Reaves at shooting guard, as Patrick Beverley (illness) and Dennis Schroder (thumb) are both out Monday evening. Reaves has started one other game this season, finishing with eight points, two rebounds and one assist Oct. 26 in Denver.
