Reaves (hamstring) played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Thunder, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 4, Reaves ended up seeing his fewest minutes of the season while Lakers head coach Darvin Ham eased him back into the mix with a limited role. Considering that Reaves had averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game prior to suffering the hamstring injury, he should eventually seize hold of a larger role on Los Angeles' second unit once he's fully ramped up.