Reaves finished Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Warriors with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Reaves came to play Tuesday, putting up an impressive line despite the loss. With LeBron James sidelined due to a nerve issue, Reaves is going to have to do a lot more of the heavy lifting, especially on the offensive end. Look for him to be more aggressive with the ball, playing as option 2, or even 1B at times.