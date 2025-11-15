Reaves closed with 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Even though Luka Doncic had an impressive stat line and finished just three rebounds shy of a triple-double, it was Reaves who led the Lakers in scoring in this win. Reaves has been outstanding this season and is among the league's top scorers while filling the scoring void left by the absence of LeBron James (back). Reaves has been on a tear of late as well, as this was his seventh game (out of 10 appearances) with at least 25 points in 2025-26.