Lakers' Austin Reaves: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (groin) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Reaves remains questionable to suit up against the Spurs after missing Monday's game against the Trail Blazers. He seems to be trending in the right direction, however. The guard holds averages of 31.1 points, 9.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 three-pointers through seven regular-season contests.
