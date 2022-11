Reaves contributed one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Reaves played at least 20 minutes for a sixth consecutive game, but he struggled to make an impact Sunday during his extended playing time. With Patrick Beverley (illness) and Dennis Schroder (thumb) both out Monday, Reaves figures to garner a sizable role again, but as evident from Sunday, the second-year guard isn't a lock for consistent production.