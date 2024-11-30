Reaves (back) went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Reaves took a hard fall after being fouled on a drive to the basket. He initially stayed the game, but asked for a substitution and headed back to the locker room. While Reaves is sidelined, D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent should see more playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Returns to Friday's game•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Scores 19 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Shooting woes in loss Thursday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Goes for 27 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Season-high six threes Friday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Shooting woes continue•