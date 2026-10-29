Reaves produced 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-87 victory over the Clippers.

Without Luka Doncic (back) in the lineup, the Lakers went with a balanced approach on offense, and Reaves was one of four players in purple and gold to score 15 or more points. It was the first time this season the 26-year-old guard had failed to delivered 20-plus, and through five games Reaves is averaging 24.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting what would be a career-best 56.9 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc.