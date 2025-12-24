Reaves recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 132-108 loss to Phoenix.

Returning from a three-game absence due to a calf strain, Reaves was eased in as part of the second unit and was the only bench player for the Lakers to score in double digits. The fifth-year guard has scored 10-plus points in all 22 of his appearances this season, averaging 27.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals in 36.2 minutes.