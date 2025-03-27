Reaves produced 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 victory over the Pacers.

The fourth-year guard topped 20 points for the seventh time in his last eight appearances while extending his streak of games with at least one made three-pointer to 20. Reaves appears to be fitting in well as the third wheel behind LeBron James and Luke Doncic, and over those last eight outings he's averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 94.4 percent from the charity stripe.