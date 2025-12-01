Reaves registered 33 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 win over New Orleans.

Reaves and Luka Doncic scored 67 of the team's 133 points in the win, extending the recent home stand to 3-0. Reaves has been on fire over the three-game home stint, averaging 34.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals . He also shot an eye-popping 69.6 percent from the floor over the span.