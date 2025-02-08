Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.comReaves (elbow) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves surprisingly popped up on the injury report for the Lakers ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers. The 26-year-old guard has played all but five games for Los Angeles this season but might be watching from the sideline against Indiana. If ruled out for this game in Los Angeles, the Lakers could turn to Shake Milton and Gabe Vincent to help pick up the slack in the backcourt.